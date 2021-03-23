The soil is warming, snowdrops and crocus are showing ... signs of better, warmer times to come. More and more people are being vaccinated, bringing hope that the grip of the COVID-19 virus will soon be loosened and life will return to normal, families can visit and people can travel safely.
President Biden’s COVID Relief Plan will bring financial help to families struggling to buy food, pay rent or mortgage and provide a welcome boost for the economy and general morale.
UH OH ... it seems clear already that the Republicans in Congress want no part in this.
Not a single Republican voted for the package ... even though their constituents would have reaped the benefit of the package just the same as those in Democratic areas.
Then “Moscow Mitch” McConnell vowed to impose a “Scorched Earth” policy to resist measures!
This is surely taking “policy not people” too far!
Too many politicians seem to forget that they were elected to protect and serve the interests of their constituents.
Once they fall into the “Washington Swamp” only their own self-interests seem to matter.
Gordon Knox
Indiana