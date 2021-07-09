What is it about making a list of Worst Presidents that’s so much more fun than debating who’s the best?
The clear answer right now is that it gives us a chance to argue about whether Donald Trump goes at the very end. Gives any summer cookout debate a whole new flavor. C-SPAN recently came up with a survey of presidential historians that put the Donald fourth from the bottom. Above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson and the inevitable finale, James Buchanan.
Of course, Abraham Lincoln came in first. Lincoln almost always wins. After that, reservations begin to rise. George Washington came next, as usual, but you can’t ignore the slave-owning. Then it’s Franklin Roosevelt (depends on how much you like the federal government) and Theodore Roosevelt (depends on how much you like imperialism).
Feel free to carp. For instance, I have always really disliked Thomas Jefferson. (Yeah, yeah, I know, Declaration of Independence.) But personally — well, let me summarize by quoting a letter he wrote to a very well-read patriot named Angelica Church, who had asked his opinion about some important development: “The tender breasts of ladies were not formed for political convulsion.”
And just one more. Here’s a letter he wrote to his devoted daughter: “Remember … not to go out without your bonnet because it will make you very ugly and then we should not love you so much.”
Take that, Thomas Jefferson. And, of course, I haven’t even gotten around to the part about fathering at least six children with Sally Hemings, a woman he had enslaved.
But, back to the bottom of C-SPAN’s list. Trump came in right after William Henry Harrison, which seems deeply unfair to William Henry.
Harrison’s big, um, flaw was that he died after only about a month in office. He caught some kind of fever and doctors flocked into the sickroom to give the “slightly ailing” president helpful treatments like bleeding and blistering, along with a whole lot of laudanum, opium, camphor, wine and brandy. Which we can at least hope made him feel a little more cheerful as he slipped away.
True, Harrison didn’t get anything much done; but it wasn’t on purpose.
The three men who come in below Trump were, definitely, pretty terrible.
Pierce spent most of his administration trying to stave off political turmoil by being wishy-washy on slavery. He died an alcoholic, a project he was already working on long before he hit the White House.
On the plus side, one of Pierce’s great political advantages was that he was extremely attractive — his nickname was “Handsome Frank.” This should be a good lesson to all of us who worry that the mass culture is sinking — even in 1852, the electorate was perfectly capable of picking a leader who was terrible but cute.
And if you want to move on to unedifying campaign slogans, here’s one from the Democrats: “We Polked you in ’44, We shall Pierce you in ’52.”
Also below Trump is Johnson, who became president when Lincoln was assassinated. Brenda Wineapple, who wrote on Johnson’s impeachment, thinks picking the worse of the two is “a tough call.”
“I think they’re even on white supremacy, stupidity and offensiveness, on invective, rallies and calling for the murder of their enemies,” she summarized. “I think they’re incapable of caring. I think they both genuinely feel persecuted.”
But … but … Wineapple added, Johnson was not corrupt. “And he was said to have been buried with his head on the Constitution. I can’t imagine that for Trump. Cryogenics, maybe, but not the Constitution.”
OK, that gets us down to Buchanan. Buchanan always brings up the rear in these surveys due to his position as the guy who failed to stop the South from heading toward secession. True, but that was a near-impossible challenge. If he were around now, I’ll bet he could have put together a decent COVID program by 2020.
Time to get back to the present. Biden administration! Which of his predecessors do you think Joe Biden is like? Obviously it’s only been a few months, but give a guess.
My pick is … John Quincy Adams.
Well, you didn’t want me to go for something obvious, did you?
Adams was our sixth president, who came into the job with a strong history in foreign affairs and diplomacy. He won an election that left the opposition irate — Andrew Jackson’s fans never quit complaining about the “corrupt bargain.”
Then Adams flung himself into — infrastructure! Roads and canals! Well, the building didn’t go all that well, but for our purposes today it was the thought that counts. Let’s hope the second part of the story goes a lot better. Adams lost re-election to Jackson, whose rowdy supporters celebrated by … trashing the White House.
I rest my case.