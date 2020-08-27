Friends of White’s Woods had been posting information at the entrance of White’s Woods since April, alerting residents and visitors to the nature center of plans to rototill and timber the park.
On Aug. 12, FWW was told that we would no longer be permitted to post information in White’s Woods and we were given a policy on posting that was not on the township’s website when we began posting.
We know because we first searched the White Township website to see if there was an ordinance on posting on township property.
And, in fact, we were told then by the township recreation director that there was no policy on posting.
The “new” policy (that has no date of passage by the board of supervisors) states, in part, “White Township has the right to approve or disapprove any literature for any reason or no reason at all. After approval White Township can remove literature for any reason or no reason at all.” In addition, the “policy” does not state to whom the literature should be sent for approval.
FWW views this action by the township to be an abridgment of freedom of speech, and we request that we — and others — be permitted to continue posting in White’s Woods.
Carolyn Trimarchi
Indiana