Fall is right in front of us and winter will soon follow. Winter is a challenging season for all, but no one knows this challenge more intimately than farmers.
Farming revolves around water and growing conditions; both are assisted by equipment.
In cold months, growing ceases, water takes a solid state, freezing and thawing are in a muddy dance with one another.
Tractors become less cooperative, not to mention the toll taken on the farmer.
Winter ushers in woes of its own kind. One of the most helpful tools for farmers in any season is networking.
The agricultural community is no stranger to networking and has strong community roots.
Farmers lean on one another, share equipment, keep each other afloat and barter services. Community is hardwired into the DNA of farmers and producers. As a friend of farmers, Kencove shares this sense of community.
Kencove would like to invite everyone to our upcoming free event — “Preparing for Winter.” On Nov. 4, Kencove will host speakers, delicious local food and the general public to help share strategies to overcome winter obstacles.
Speakers such as Tim Duff, Russ Wilson and Nathan McNutt will cover topics ranging from winter water systems, maximizing grazing seasons, minimizing winter labor and costs and cover cropping.
This event will strengthen the agricultural community and equip farmers to enter winter with a winning plan in hand.
Join us Nov. 4, 1 to 5 p.m. at Kencove in Blairsville, as we prepare for winter.
Eli Mack
Blairsville