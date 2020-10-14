In 2016, there were many reasons why I thought Trump unelectable, ranging from his mocking of a disabled reporter, to his overtly insulting political style, to his astonishing criticism of John McCain’s service to our country.
When voters installed him into the presidency regardless, I wondered if he might outgrow these things for the sake of the country he was now tasked to lead.
Instead, we’ve witnessed a president wholly incapable of tolerating criticism, acknowledging mistakes or engaging in productive discourse with opposing political minds. His behavior at the first presidential debate was but the latest example of this, to say nothing of his ventures on Twitter.
Presidents have a thankless job of representing a country where approximately half of the population dislikes them. But compared to his predecessors, Trump seems uniquely incapable of embracing that opposing half.
We see this in his constant insults toward those who disagree with him. We see it when any negative critique is dismissed as malicious leftist fiction. We see it when he severs America into “red states” and “blue states,” selectively diminishing the latter.
This behavior belies a remarkable lack of political substance. At the debate, instead of policy discussion or a second-term vision, he disregarded simple rules of debate conduct, repeated nonsensical conspiracies and frank untruths, refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power, pursued bizarre, personal attacks against Biden and his family, and couldn’t bring himself to unambiguously condemn White supremacy.
There is much to gain in a country where conservatives and liberals can discuss and debate in a way that assumes a basic level of respect and decency.
But the constant vitriol from this president corrodes any foundation for that sort of unity.
Trump’s legacy, to me, is one of a callous, self-centered viciousness, unable or unwilling to engage with opinions contrary to his own. It’s far beneath the dignity of the office he holds, and far beneath the calling of an American president.
My vote next month is less about specific policy and more about supporting a candidate who will hopefully treat the office with the reverence it’s due.
Luke Piper
Indiana