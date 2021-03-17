The Indiana Area School District (IASD) is truly blessed to have 10 civic-minded individuals run for the four open seats on the IASD Board of Directors in this May’s primary election.
We have three incumbents that are running for re-election, having helped guide the district through the last several years, including the COVID pandemic.
Two of them each chaired the critical Academic or Finance committees, which were so essential in keeping our schools open this year, developing our synchronous education delivery system, implementing the new Science of Reading program and doing so without a tax increase for the last three years! These board members have also worked very hard to significantly reduce the level of angst and rancor we have seen, all too often, in some of the previous boards.
One candidate is an emergency room doctor with a breadth of knowledge of the COVID-19 virus, having treated the disease in his daily work. It is reassuring that the medical community is offering one of their own to assist the board, at a much higher level, in dealing with the impacts the pandemic has had on our school community. In the past he and his wife have also been foster parents and worked closely with Children and Youth Services in that regard.
Two of the four teacher candidates are former educators of IASD and two are currently teaching in surrounding districts. With the IASD teachers’ contract due to expire June 2022, it remains an open question what impact they might have on those negotiations. The board that will be elected this November will be responsible for renewing that contract.
Of the two remaining candidates, one is a current high school student, scheduled to actually graduate from IASD shortly after the primary. Little is publicly known about final candidate’s philosophy or knowledge of our public education system.
As the current president of the IASD board, I welcome all of the candidates to the primary process. The voters will certainly have a unique list to choose from this May 18, 2021.
Walter A. Schroth
IASD board president