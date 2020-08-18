To those who may think that President Trump is pro-life and anti-abortion, I have a question.
Donald Trump has already shared with us that he likes beautiful young women and since he bragged about how often he invaded their personal private area; and since he had an affair with a porn star while his wife was at home having his baby; and since he was a buddy of Jeffery Epstein, who was jailed for human trafficking of young girls for sex, what are the odds that Trump created some unwanted pregnancies from all of his immoral behavior and how many of those pregnancies ended in abortion?
Trump won’t tell us that anymore than he will tell us how much taxes he has paid in the last 50 years!
Leona Stephens
Indiana