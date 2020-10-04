There are a few people who write “Letters to the Editor” who do not use the brain the good Lord gave them. They need to slow down and think about what they are writing.
They use words like “Hitler,” “storm troopers,” “socialism” and “fascism” to refer to our President Donald Trump. If they would stop and think, they would realize they are making an incorrect comparison.
They do not realize that there is some good in most people the Lord has put in this world. I would admit there are a few people who are wicked, evil and who do no good. However, it is incorrect to think that our president is another Hitler.
I have passed my 99th birthday. I live in my own home. I cook my own meals and take care of my house. I have met many people over these many years. If you use your brain, you will find that almost all people born in this world have some good qualities about them and their lives.
When you compare President Trump to another Hitler, you have a problem. It may make you feel better but does no good for the people who are going to read what you have written.
I have been around and met and worked with many different people. I was in the Army 793rd in the police in Germany.
In 1951 after four years at Penn State University, a partner and I were in Israel from 1951-53 in an Arab village to develop more modern farming. We lived in Turan, eight miles from Nazareth. The project was managed by the Quakers Service in Philadelphia. My partner and I were Presbyterian volunteers working for the Quakers. In 1948, when Israel was founded, there were 175,000 Arabs who never left and are there today.
They still farm as in Bible times. We had some farm equipment implemented plus three tractors which included a Caterpillar D-F, 1,300 villagers and 2,000 acres of farm land including olives.
I hope these people who hate President Trump so much will come to realize the good qualities the president has shown to individuals and to making our country better. He is doing what he promised to do. He has empathy and shows it.
Herbert Pollock
Indiana