In September 2015, Mr. Trump told CBS News that he would deliver universal health care under his administration. He hasn’t but, even a month ago in a news interview, he said that he would be unveiling a terrific health care plan in two weeks. That time frame has again passed as has the four years he has had to produce his universal health care plan.
In 2015, Mr. Trump said that he would cut middle-class taxes and raise taxes of the rich (Source, Bloomberg). The 2017 tax reform bill did lower taxes for middle-class incomes, but disproportionately benefited higher earners (Source, Tax Policy Center).
In March 2016, Mr. Trump told the Washington Post that “we’ve got to get rid of the $19 trillion in debt” and that he could do it “fairly quickly over eight years.” But, with the tax cuts and spending hikes, the national debt soared to the unprecedented height of $23 trillion by the beginning of 2020 (before the pandemic).
During an interview with Fox Business Network in August 2016, Mr. Trump said of his campaign promise of a $1 trillion dollar infrastructure plan that “we’ll get a fund, make a phenomenal deal with low interest rates and rebuild our infrastructure.” While he had two years of a Republican Congress (who actually opposed his idea), it didn’t happen. In April 2019, after the Democrats had the House, he had agreed to a $2 trillion dollar plan, but then petulantly pulled out of the deal until the Democrats stopped their “phony” investigation of his administration.
Finally, in September 2016, while in Pennsylvania with his daughter/advisor, Ivanka Trump, he promised six weeks of paid maternity leave for all mothers whose employers didn’t give that benefit. In fairness, he did sign some old legislation to grant 12 weeks of paid paternal leave for 2.1 million federal employees — but what happened to universal six weeks of maternity leave?
There are so many more transactional promises that Mr. Trump has not kept, but these are the five promises not kept that would seem to have an impact on the most Americans in some way. Just something to think about as the election approaches.
Carole Serbin
Indiana