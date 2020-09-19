I was appalled when I read the letter to the editor written by Dean Zug in the Sept. 15 Indiana Gazette. “Ignorance, incompetence and stupidity” are the exact words I would use to describe our current president’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Remember, it is our president who told us all that COVID-19 would quickly disappear and who has been now heard on tape telling famed reporter/author Bob Woodward many times that he knew all along exactly how dangerous the virus was.
He deliberately lied to America. Where does Mr. Zug even come up with the idea that the four Democratic governors he named “ordered COVID-19 patients to be housed in facilities with healthy senior citizens?” This simply is not true!
Mr. Zug is right that COVID-19 has killed many, but any lawsuits filed by grieving families should be filed against our current president and his enablers who could have slowed down and even stopped the spread of this virus with an early, comprehensive plan.
Even Fox News, the president’s favorite television station, has some of its reporters begin to question his actions on COVID-19 (and inactions).
It is our president’s lack of response and leadership that has led to this crisis, not the Democratic governors of these four states. Remember that on Election Day.
Nancy T. Geary
Indiana