Over the past several months the epistles to this newspaper have been passionate about political issues confronting this nation. Frequently, and without guidance from the editorial staff of this paper, the letters to the editor have become personal and pejorative.
The purpose of an editorial page is, of course, where differences of opinion can be found and discussed by readers.
Often the discussion can result as a letter to the editor. For those versed in newspapers, these letters often reflect the sentiments of those within a locality and can create meaningful discourse.
Of late, however, the letters have become all too personal with messages that bitterly divide the community as alternative truths are offered as facts and name calling becomes par for the course.
As the daughter of a newspaper man, I understand the importance of local “flavor.” I appreciate a free press, but I also understand the need for responsibility when expressing an opinion. In recent weeks, I have read for a call for mob violence, the calling out of other writers by name and the inference of Satanic conspiracies in the recent election as well as very demeaning comments concerning public figures. Fortunately, there have been writers who have been factual and rational in their pursuit of discourse.
I am very tired of the smallness of many in their need to denigrate others with different viewpoints. I would hope that the editorial staff would set guidelines to promote civility in discussion.
Tone can cheapen an argument in ways that undermine the discussion and make the author of demeaning letters very small.
We have seen what misinformation and heated rhetoric can wreak upon our institutions and our very values as Americans. Conspiracy theories, name calling and non-factual repetition all work to demean us.
Could we please have civil discourse? Is that not a responsibility of a free press?
Josephine Cunningham
Indiana