Since when is deviant behavior something in which to have pride? The festival held at IRMC Park was a display of just how far our nation, and now our own community, has declined morally.
Whatever possessed the borough council, the police department and “many other organizations” to condone and support such an event? Do they believe this is the best way to show Indiana as a progressive and modern community?
We are living in an era when government officials are defining young people as “our children” and declaring that schools and government agencies have the right to lead those children (minors) into trans-behavior and even gender modification without parental consent. How soon until parents who will not allow their children to explore sexually deviant behavior will lose custody of the loved ones they are attempting to protect?
Sorry, Indiana Borough Council, but I believe you blew it. You speak of concern for the LGBTQ+ community, however, you are leading the community at large down a very slippery slope. I don’t believe it is the direction a majority of the community desires to go.
Alfred Kimmel
Shelocta
