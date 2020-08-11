My name is Glenn Jeffries, I am currently incarcerated in the State Correctional Institution Pine Grove, here in Indiana County.
I am here on a drug-related theft crime. I was cutting down Verizon phone lines for the copper wire to sell.
I just completed the prison’s therapeutic community program. It is a drug-alcohol and behavior modification program that focuses on drug usage and criminal lifestyle.
I have been involved in the criminal justice system since 1997 and have been through other programs, and I have never been to a facility where the staff are so caring and concerned about our welfare and helping us to realize how we impacted our communities.
They break us down and build us back up in a way that makes me want to be a better person.
The prison officials and staff are doing a great job making us feel safe and secure with the COVID-19 virus. They gave us two cloth masks each and enforce the rule to wear them anytime we are outside of our cells. The medical staff at this place is completely professional, answering any questions that we may have. As you may imagine, stress levels are high and the psychotropic medicines are on the rise. The staff are doing their best to make this experience as easy as possible with free phone calls to family, extra postage and free cable TV.
I think the staff are doing a fantastic job at this institution and are treating us better than we deserve.
Glenn Jeffries
SCI Pine Grove