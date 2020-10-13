Once again Indiana County property owners are faced with a school tax bill. Not only hasn’t this tax disappeared, as promised, some actually increased. And tax relief has now been tabled until next year. In addition, Sen. Joe Pittman announced that due to the pandemic, the state tax relief funds from gambling are depleted.
Which means the tax on your primary residence will increase, (roughly $150 to $300) next year, because the homestead reduction will disappear or be significantly reduced.
Why hasn’t legislation that eliminates school property tax in a GOP-controlled House and Senate passed? Maybe it’s because the bill includes eliminating taxes on all properties. If the issue is property owners are being taxed out of their homes, shouldn’t those efforts be directed to tax relief of a taxpayer’s residence? Indiana County has over 45,000 properties, of which 20,146 are homestead/farmstead properties. Senate Bill 76, however, eliminates taxes for over 25,000 parcels consisting of out-of-state property owners, commercial property, business property, vacant property, investor property and owners of multiple properties. Eliminating those taxes saves no one from being taxed out of their home. Those who own 10, 50 or even 100 parcels reap the benefits at the expense of the working homeowner. In fact, if this bill is adopted, some employed homeowners will actually pay more tax.
To quote a Senate memorandum dated Jan. 2, 2019, on the Property Tax Independence Act: “As one grassroots advocate stated at a public hearing in 2013: No tax shall have the power to leave you homeless. We agree!”
Really? This bill impacts all the hard-working residents of our county who currently receive a homestead/farmstead tax reduction by increasing their Pennsylvania earned income tax by 61 percent from 3.07 percent to 4.95 percent and adds an additional 1 percent to the Pennsylvania sales tax, while eliminating taxes for property owners who don’t live in this county or state.
It’s time to vote for change otherwise you can expect the same result. Dennis Semsick agrees with this concept.
Martin Medvetz
Retired chief assessor
Homer City