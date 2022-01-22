Pennsylvania state representative Seth Grove, R-York, chair of the House State Government Committee, has proposed sweeping changes to the process by which our states legislative districts are drawn. Surprisingly, he has done this after the Legislative Redistricting Committee (LRC) has all but completed this task and is about to vote on maps it has worked out over the past months.
The LRC has run a laudably transparent and accountable process in drawing our new maps. They have heard massive amounts of citizen testimony and made all their deliberations public through live streaming. The Pennsylvania House and Senate maps they have produced are nicely aligned with the requirements of Pennsylvania’s constitution and should give us a legislature that is representative of and responsive to the people of the commonwealth. I hope all Pennsylvanians appreciate and will recognize the massive logistical and political difficulty of this task.
Rep. Grove’s untimely proposal (HB2207) would effectively gut the work of the LRC and establish a new commission to redraw these maps in 2023. It would establish an 11-member commission, chosen by the majority party in the legislature. This commission would need a two-thirds majority to pass its maps, almost impossible in our polarized environment.
When that fails, the legislature would swoop in and draw their own maps without public scrutiny or input and pass those by simple majority.
In short, HB2207 simply provides a smokescreen, which will allow business as usual.
Haven’t we had enough of backroom politics and gerrymandered maps? Haven’t we had enough of legislative trickery, which allows politicians to choose their voters and stifle competition?
Soon, HB2207 will go to the full house for a vote. To finally pass it will need to be voted on again in 2023 and then go to a public referendum.
For five years, several statewide organizations have lobbied the legislature for redistricting reform, supported by nearly 70 percent of Pennsylvanians, without response. Now, HB2207 would gut all progress on this issue and take us back to square one.
Please contact your legislators and ask them to oppose this bill.
Stanley Chepaitis
Indiana