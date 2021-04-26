My wife and I are in possession of another mailing from the “Commonwealth Foundation” regarding the three amendments proposed for the Pennsylvania Constitution.
Voters need to be aware that the “Foundation” is nothing more than a front for the Republican party’s attempt to thwart the efforts of the executive branch to protect Pennsylvania citizens from the SARS-COVID-2 virus pandemic. If they were elementary age students, I would describe this effort as a “snitfit” because they cannot get their way on a number of issues.
But, let’s examine the impact of their proposed amendments.
One proposal would limit the governor’s ability to protect the state in an emergency.
The GOP lost the battle during normal governance proceedings; so, they want to try another approach: a pseudo referendum. Regardless of the outcome, we will now have a dangerous precedent set for the state Constitution: Lose in the Legislature, amend the Constitution. I cannot imagine what the constitution will look like in 10 years.
The “equality amendment” is totally insufficient; it is only 60 years behind the times.
Where was Pennsylvania since the Civil Rights laws of the 1960s?
The proposed amendment should be withdrawn and rewritten to include religious preferences, country of origin, sexual preferences and biological variations. Then we will be in concert with the modern world.
The Foundation claims that the amendments would protect schools, communities and small businesses. How?
They merely try to shift executive functions to the Legislature.
Given how the GOP is trying to suppress voting rights, they cannot be trusted.
Lawrence J. Turton
Indiana