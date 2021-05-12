What if you applied for a committee that didn’t exist? That’s exactly what happened to several area residents who expressed interest in the management of White’s Woods. How could that happen? If you attend the White Township Supervisors meetings, you might understand — or not.
At the April 14, 2021, White Township Board of Supervisors meeting, it was announced that the township had received the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) response to the proposed White’s Woods plan, a part of which was posted on their website after the meeting.
The review, written by DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry, severely criticizes their plan and goes into detail describing the steps to be followed in developing a stewardship plan. It emphasizes that a plan must be based on goals and objectives rooted in public input, and developed from the work of experts from a variety of appropriate disciplines.
The accompanying ruling, written by DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation (not Forestry) was posted, upon request, after the April 28 meeting. It explains that the township is required to have an approved plan that adheres to DCNR guidelines before beginning work in White’s Woods.
At the same April 14 meeting, Supervisor Lenz stated that he had negotiated with three foresters (two of whom wrote the 1995 and 2007 plans that included considerable timbering), who he planned to hire for $75/hour each to write a stewardship plan. He also asked Supervisor Gail McCauley to participate and said he intended to add an unnamed citizen who he had “educated” about White’s Woods.
Thinking the township was forming a new committee, several area residents applied to be appointed and an item on the posted April 28 agenda was titled “White’s Woods Management Committee.” But at that meeting, the supervisors said there’s been no motion, no vote, no committee — just an agenda item for — nothing. And they had received several applications for a committee — or no committee. But Supervisor Lenz still wants to appoint the committee he “named” on April 14.
Conclusion: there’s no committee, just a non-committee that doesn’t follow DCNR’s requirements. Understand now?
Susan Dahlheimer
Indiana