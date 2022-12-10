I am writing to compliment The Indiana Gazette on the open mindedness shown toward Viewpoint, my favorite section of the paper.
The letters to the editor in the Viewpoint section are sometimes informative, sometimes a series of half-truths, sometimes downright lies and sometimes poorly written, but they always are worth reading. Individuals and small minorities can appear to be large factions by structuring the letters to systematically keep an issue before a complacent public.
A single gifted author with several accomplices can create the appearance of being a majority of the local population. School boards, municipal governments and infrastructure improvements are favorite targets of individuals who are opposed to certain public policies, services and programs.
The Viewpoint section is a healthy part of our community, as it gives people a place to vent and it gives the rest of the general public the opportunity to read what the vested minority view is.
Fred Heilman’s recent letter (“Friends of White’s Woods does not oppose deer hunting,” of Dec. 3) is a fine example, as it states that FOWW is concerned about the long-term threat of deer feeding on necessary vegetation in White’s Woods. The letter goes on to offer several strategies for managing the deer population including fencing, contraception and protection of natural predators.
I encourage Fred and the Friends of White’s Woods to follow through and become a positive force by implementing one or more of their recommended strategies. I encourage them to actually follow through and implement the programs based on their research. Secure the necessary resources, secure the owner’s approval and, finally, document the success of these initiatives.
This is an ideal time of year to do this, as Santa Claus is being asked to grant many wishes.
Protecting the woods from the deer population seems like a win-win-win proposition for FOWW, the forest and the community.
George Lenz
Indiana