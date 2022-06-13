Protect your guns, not our children!
Maybe that should be the mission statement of the Indiana County commissioners.
The Indiana County Board of Commissioners could quite possibly be revisiting the ridiculous idea of becoming a “Second Amendment sanctuary county.”
This in the shadow of 19 school children being gunned down by a weapon of choice of many gun owners.
Instead of trying to find ways to keep our children safe in Indiana County by making it impossible for anyone to own such a weapon of mass destruction, our commissioners are exploring ways to protect gun rights even more than they already are.
The Bill of Rights, which includes the second of 10 amendments, was ratified by three-fourths of the states on Dec. 15, 1791. The most common arms of that time were the musket and the flintlock pistol. Both had to be reloaded after every shot, not after every hundred or so.
Wikipedia defines a Second Amendment sanctuary as, “... a gun sanctuary, refers to states, counties, or localities in the United States that have adopted laws or resolutions to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures perceived as violative of the Second Amendment …”
In other words, if Indiana County doesn’t like our Constitution, then we shall adopt our own laws and resolutions to satisfy our own needs right here in Indiana. So, why don’t we just secede from the union and become our own little country and just do whatever we want whenever we want to? We could then encourage others to escape the “real” world and come live here in our own little Second Amendment sanctuary country.
Karl Sickafus
Indiana