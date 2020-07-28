This letter is in response to professional athletes kneeling during the national anthem. I understand that racism exists. But I believe it goes both ways. Don’t tell me one group can be racist and another group can’t. That’s like saying one group of people can murder or steal but another group can’t. That’s absurd. In all races, religions and creeds there are good people and bad people. No one group has any exclusivity for any type of human behavior.
That brings me back to the kneeling athletes. By kneeling before sporting events or protesting in any broad public display, you are sending a message to all the viewers and former fans that we all are either racist or we are unaware that racism exists. To me and many other Americans, that is offensive. I don’t assume because you are kneeling that you are racist, but I am assuming that you are painting all of your fans as though you need to lecture us that racism exists and we are part of the problem. You’re all self-absorbed. You need to look into your own souls and into the mirror. Really, think about your true motivation. Is it pure or is it your way of projecting your prejudices on others? Do your actions make you feel holier than your fans? Does it in some way exonerate you of doing anything more?
You are all unquestionably more financially well off than the average fan in your audience; money you receive because of the fans. If all of you high-paid, pampered athletes really want to make a difference, take 10 percent of your salary and donate it to social causes and social issues. If you are gonna talk the talk and lecture all your fans, walk the walk. I think if you would do some research you would find the president you hate has donated all of his salary. He walks the walk.
Lastly, you don’t unite the country by indiscriminately slapping each and every one of us in the face. Veterans of every color fought and died for the defense of your right to protest and the ideals represented by that flag. But you don’t care about that. You are far more virtuous and honorable than all of us. Keep proudly kneeling. Keep slapping the entire country in the face. Keep dividing us. Be proud.
Joseph Yackuboskey
Indiana