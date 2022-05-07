Managing a natural area such as White’s Woods requires a lot of collaborative effort, including effort from that community forest’s “user” groups, natural area experts, agencies such as the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources (DCNR), as well as township volunteers and staff.
Fortunately, there is much willingness to pitch in.
And there is much available information to help with this task, from model natural area management plans to DCNR-assisted public lands stewardship plans, as well.
Friends of White’s Woods (FWW) has been working for two years to identify useful model plans, including stewardship plans from Duff Park (Murrysville), McClelland Park (Erie), Okehoking Natural Area (Willistown Township) and Sewickley Creek Watershed (near Pittsburgh).
FWW has also found numerous guidelines for natural area management, including management lists, from Penn State Extension, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, and Elmhurst Park (Illinois).
Lessons learned from the natural area plans cited above include the need to focus on conservation and preservation, with particular emphasis on protecting the forest canopy, both to minimize invasive plant growth and maximize summer recreation opportunity, by tamping down the heat.
These sample plans also underscore the need for long-term, routine data collection and forest monitoring to allow thorough understanding of the needs of the multiple, interlocking ecosystems that thrive in a natural area.
FWW has worked with more than a dozen experts in forest ecology, invasive and native plants, forestry, stormwater management, forest natural succession, the preservation of second growth forests to become old growth, climate change, forest songbird populations, and more.
This volunteer organization has assembled much of what we’ve learned in a 123-page document, White’s Woods Nature Center: Current Value & Future Care that includes 44 recommendations for our Nature Center’s management.
FWW is delighted that a White Township stewardship committee member shared this information with the committee and, also, thanks the entire committee for welcoming this input.
All the plans cited above can be found on the White Township stewardship committee web page. The same plans, and more, can be found at “Future Possibilities,” www.friend sofwhiteswoods.org.
Public input in public planning for our natural area makes an important, positive difference!
Sara King
Indiana