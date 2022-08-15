“Selective timbering would drastically change what White’s Woods is. Just leave the place alone.”
This is a central theme from the community-based research project conducted by Dr. Susan Boser’s class of doctoral students, “White’s Woods Community Interest Study.” Results were presented at a webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods.
Under Dr. Boser’s supervision, the research team developed a 32-item survey about White’s Woods, which was completed by nearly 300 respondents from at least 10 organizations, including local business and conservation associations, and IUP faculty and staff. The researchers also conducted interviews with individuals involved in conservation groups, local government, tourism and professional forestry.
Respondents strongly oppose selective timbering (67.8 percent), with few (19.4 percent) supporting it. The majority (70.3 percent) believe that it would have a negative impact on WWNC, expressing concern about the impact on stormwater run-off, air pollution and carbon absorption.
The majority of respondents (57.4 percent) also opposed the proposed limited-season bow hunt, with few (23.4 percent) supporting it. The primary concerns were safety of hikers and their pets, and significant decrease of recreational use during hunting season.
There’s really no surprise. For the last 27 years, data has consistently indicated that the public wants WWNC as it is, with no timbering. And opposition has been strong: In 1995, 62 percent of 2,463 mailed ballots; in 2007, 69 percent of 747 online responses; in 2020, 98 percent of 229 park users.
Finally, interviewees were greatly concerned with the “lack of transparency” in the White Township “stewardship” process — the habitual absence of timely and accurate communication, the failure to recognize public concerns, the contempt for citizen criticism.
As to the “problems” in WWNC, forest ecologists tell us: Invasive plants are not a problem if the canopy stays intact; deer browse can be controlled with fencing; fallen trees provide habitat; dead trees only need to be removed if they’re near a trail.
Make no mistake, passions about WWNC run high. In the words of one interviewee, “Visually, it makes the town look like a winning community. It looks comfortable, settled, safe — like you’re coming home to ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’”
Norma Tarnoff
Indiana