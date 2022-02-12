I want to thank the Indiana community for the warm welcome extended to me during the first couple of weeks on the job. The letters, emails, phone calls and comments on social media regarding the announcement of my position as publisher have demonstrated how passionate our readership is about The Indiana Gazette and the means in which it serves this community.
That passion is something I admire and respect, and I will do my best to serve the residents of the area.
This newspaper has a storied legacy dating to 1890. I have learned a great deal about this legacy in a noticeably brief time. The Ray and Donnelly families were not only owners of The Gazette until 2020, but they were also stewards of advancing and improving life in Indiana County and the surrounding areas.
Being a new publisher, for a relatively new ownership group, the readership of this newspaper has clearly communicated to me that expectations are high for the team here at The Gazette.
Indiana is fortunate to have a private owner in Scoop Sample, who is passionate about journalism and newspapers, not just the company stock price.
Scoop is committed to producing a high-quality product representative of its legacy.
With 27 years of industry experience, I have learned not to make managerial decisions about what I think you want. We’re going to ask you. The Gazette team is charged with executing a direction for the paper based upon research, not assumptions.
Since this newspaper is about our readers, a readership survey will be coming out soon for you to complete online. I encourage you to fill this out so we can learn more about you, who you are, and how you consume news and information — whether it is in print and digital formats, and how you want to receive it.
The more we know about our readership, the better of an experience we can produce for you. This information will also assist us in fulfilling the needs of our advertisers, whose financial support make a newspaper possible.
With our newsroom under the leadership of Margaret Weaver for the past 10 months, she has developed a sharp vision for her team of reporters and their approach to gathering news and information — it is all about you, our readers! She will be working diligently to truly make this paper have a “local first” approach when it comes to reporting.
You will see more emphasis on local and regional topics in our pages. She also wants you to help inform us about what is going on. We will be encouraging our readers and organizations to submit story ideas, photos, event calendars and tips more than ever. This is not only our newspaper, but also your newspaper as well, and we welcome your contributions.
In these two weeks, the most resonating and reassuring aspect of my job has been seeing how dedicated and hard-working the entire team here at The Gazette is. This group works long hours in an incredibly challenging environment. They put their heads down and go to work until the job is done and done right. Whether it be in our production, composing, advertising, editorial or circulation department, this team is committed to serving our readers and advertisers alike.
I look forward to a long tenure of working with this group.
Over the past 18 months, I realize Gazette has had its challenges. That has also been made noticeably clear to me by our readers, advertisers and staff. The past 18 months have been a challenging business climate for all sectors of commerce. COVID, labor shortages, increases in commodity prices and supply chain issues have had significant effects in the newspaper industry, and unfortunately The Gazette, amid an ownership transition. There have certainly been missteps of late by the organization, caused by several of the aforementioned factors.
The team here has developed creative solutions to resolve and mitigate the services issues you may have experienced. If you have stopped your subscription or stopped advertising due to a service issue, email me at bnalepa@indianagazette.net.
I want the opportunity to personally win back your business.
Many of you have asked me if I have a particular editorial slant or position, or if I am liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican. I am neither. I am supportive of positions and policies that will serve the interests in advancing the largest number of our residents socially, economically and culturally, while making sure the disenfranchised are not left behind. As the saying goes, “we’re all in this together.”
When a newspaper or any other media outlet bases ideology on one political party’s agenda, supports identity politics or encourages cancel culture for a differing opinion, it not only does the community a disservice, but is also irresponsible. This only widens the divides in our society right now.
When the need arises for us to take an editorial position on a topic affecting the community, we will.
The editorial page will be representative of viewpoints from the left and right side of the political spectrum. Good governance and representative public policies are forged by healthy debates and ideas, not idealogues. We encourage all our elected officials and those running for office to utilize The Gazette’s Op Ed page to communicate with constituents and voters about positions on government matters.
A newspaper’s primary mission is not to advocate or push an agenda; it is our job to do the news.
As publisher, I will see to it that the “news” gets done.
Thank you all for your continued support and patronage of The Gazette.