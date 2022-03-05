“Criticism may not be agreeable, but it is necessary. It fulfills the same function as pain in the human body; it calls attention to the development of an unhealthy state of things. If it is heeded in time, danger may be averted; if it is suppressed, a fatal distemper may develop.” — Winston Churchill 1939
All of us here at The Indiana Gazette are committed to creating a better experience for our readers. Whether it involves improving our content and the news we cover to the service we provide, our mission is to strive to constantly improve.
To make your engagement with The Gazette more rewarding, we rely on feedback from you. We never want to assume what is and what is not important to you.
As publisher, I will not make decisions based on what I think is best for our readers and advertisers. Decisions that businesses make based on invalid assumptions often lead to disastrous results.
Over the past few weeks our leadership team has worked on an extensive readership survey for you to take. I will be the first to admit, there are a lot of questions. This survey will take approximately 15 minutes to complete. A few of the questions may even seem intrusive to some of you. However, intrusiveness is not our intent. We are not trying to violate your privacy or sell your information.
Companies rely on research to improve products and services for their customers all the time. The information we have about you, our readers, is old and outdated. The responses you provide will allow us to determine how we go about reporting and delivering the news going forward.
There is a great deal we would like to know about you. Who you are — demographically and philosophically. What your interests are. How do you use the newspaper? What features and information do you utilize? How do you engage with other news outlets? Where do you shop? What technology you use? The list goes on and on.
Data collected from the survey is going to be evaluated to help us navigate the incredibly challenging business we are in. If you did not see last week’s episode of “60 Minutes” with their piece about the state of the newspaper industry, I highly encourage you to watch it. The piece highlights the industry’s struggle for advertising dollars from the duopoly of Google and Meta (Facebook). More importantly they explain how hedge funds owning newspapers have decimated their ability to cover the news and have turned thousands of communities in the United States into news deserts.
We never want to see that happen here in Indiana; therefore, your participation is needed for us to maintain a sustainable business model. This allows us to keep reporting the news and keep you informed.
To take our survey, you can go online to www.indianagazette.com and click one of links on our webpage, visit https://bit.ly/IndianaGazetteSurvey or, if you’re not online or don’t want to do the survey online, call our office at (724) 465-5555 or email circulation@indianagazette.net and we will physically mail you one to send back to us.
We look forward to hearing what you have to say and how we can do better. Never hesitate to reach out to me at bnalepa@indianagazette.net. Thank you for your patronage of The Gazette.