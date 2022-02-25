Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain this morning. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 42F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.