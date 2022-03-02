This time I’m not referring to Martin Luther King. Now it’s Vladimir Putin, the monomaniacal Russian leader! He dreams of a return to the “Glory Days” of the USSR and sees himself as a reincarnation of Josef Stalin.
His troops have invaded the Ukraine which was a part of the old USSR but is now an independent country.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy the Ukrainian president, has issued a rallying call to the citizenry and the government has issued rifles to all able-bodied citizens.
Talk about David and Goliath, with those rifles the people are expected to defend against air attacks, tanks, drones, missiles and the 180,000 highly trained soldiers of the Russian army.
How to respond? The USA and the European allies have imposed drastic financial sanctions on Putin and many of his oil oligarch cronies. Well, it’s a start, I suppose, but is that enough? Putin and his allies squirreled away billions of dollars as part of their advance preparations for this strike against the Western “powers,” so they are financially secure for a few years.
The NATO countries are now waking up to this nightmare situation and the “special response force” has been activated. So we stand poised on the brink of all-out war.
Putin has hinted at a nuclear response if “the West” opposes this power grab.
The “dream” is turning into a nightmare.
Gordon Knox
Indiana