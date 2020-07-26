The world around us is changing right before our eyes.
We are enduring an unpredictable storm in life that I feel may be causing us to lose focus on what is important in life — our Lord and Savior.
I wonder what He must think to see our behavior knowing that he sacrificed his only Son to take away our sins. I don’t know why we have drifted so far from each other at a time when it is most important for us to be united in purpose.
We must put aside hate and replace it with love, as love is the greatest gift we can receive. It is the only way to put our country and lives back where they should be. We need to allow God to open our hearts to who he is and what he can do.
If you look in the mirror and within yourself, do you see the same thing the Lord sees?
If not, start with small changes to turn your life around. Do not lose sight of what God can do in your life and in the lives of others if only you allow Him.
Vera Mock
Clymer