After 10 months, there are questions that remain unanswered. Information has been very hard to come by. Residents of Indiana County need and deserve to know.
1. Where do residents direct COVID-19 questions specific to Indiana County? Is there a contact person, phone number or perhaps a COVID hotline for Indiana County? A real person to talk to during this pandemic. A way to get answers.
2. What is the status of testing? Why has the level of testing been low? Testing has been lower than recommended, and lower than nearby counties while the positivity rate continues to climb.
a. Does the county have adequate capacity for the testing necessary to mitigate the coronavirus?
b. If testing capacity is sufficient, is there a need for education and other steps needed to encourage testing?
We have known for months that the level of testing was inadequate to identify positive cases necessary for mitigation, especially those that are asymptomatic.
This was the case well before the lower testing for the holidays. Average tests per day and the seven-day average have been dropping for weeks.
The surge in new cases during November and December has exposed the lack of testing to be a bigger issue.
This county appears to be lacking qualified leadership with the desire and empathy to guide us through a difficult period.
The time for someone to step to the plate is long overdue.
Ron Riley
Indiana