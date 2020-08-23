Here are a few quotes from the President of the United States:
March 6: “Within a couple of days, (infections are) going to be down close to zero. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
How did that go?
May 21 (on the results of his COVID-19 test): “And I tested very positively in another sense, this morning. I tested positively toward negative, right? So I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative. ... But that’s a way of saying it: positively toward the negative.”
Huh?
April 23 (on killing coronavirus): “Suppose we hit the body, with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light.
“Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can
do through the skin or some other way.”
What can you even say about this one?
Aug. 10: “The closest thing is in 1917, they say, the great pandemic. It certainly was a terrible thing where they lost anywhere from 50 to 100 million people, probably ended the Second World War. All the soldiers were sick.”
History books would beg to differ!
April 2, 2019: “The noise from windmills causes cancer.”
Really? I’d love to see that study.
I could go on indefinitely. Trump is the most uninformed, incurious, immoral, unteachable president in modern history.
Let’s end this madness on Nov. 3! We need a president who is smarter than a fifth-grader.
There I go again, insulting fifth-graders!
Jane Mitchell
Penn Run