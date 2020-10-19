How can it be possible that our once true and constitutionally correct free society has now turned to false and unacceptable ways? That burning our flag and kneeling during our national anthem is OK. Men and women have fought for our flag and many returned home injured, in mental despair or in coffins, and people have the audacity to spit in their face. We need to find ways to work in our communities and nation to respect those who fought to preserve our freedoms.
These “peaceful protests” are now mobs of people burning buildings, smashing whatever they see and stealing whatever they can get their hands on. That is rioting! There is big money backing this behavior when busloads of protesters and truckloads of riot gear and supplies are delivered into these cities so they can cause maximum destruction. Who is left behind but honest business owners who have worked hard for their future only to see it destroyed because governors and mayors say it’s OK now because it is a “peaceful protest”? And the media agrees!
Want the truth? Do a search on “Little Book of Big Liberal Lies” by Sen. Guillory, a former Democrat, and then do your own research on what he has to say. Example: “In fact, the heart of liberalism is the belief that only a great, all-powerful central government can be the benefactor of social justice for all Americans.” … “Live free or vote Democrat.” There will be people who will condemn him, but do your own research for facts and don’t go to the liberal mainstream and social media to get your facts.
These radicals have their own agenda and it is not for preserving our Constitutional rights. It is to destroy the presidency of Donald J. Trump, an effort that started even before the last election. It is anarchy and it is dividing the citizens of our country. Their true colors are showing, and yes, the swamp needs more draining.
God bless America and our President, Donald J. Trump.
Kathleen Larme
Marion Center