On Friday, July 8, the Pennsylvania House and Senate recessed until September after passing a constitutional amendment that would rearrange the balance of power in Pennsylvania and call multiple rights into question.
SB 106 started out in the Senate as a bill to say candidates running for governor should choose their lieutenant governor, and we should no longer elect that position.
Four new amendments have since been added to SB 106 :
- Government-issued voter ID.
- Allow the Legislature to negate administrative regulations.
- Legislative oversight of all election audits.
- Abortion restrictions
This bill sat dormant from December until July. Then, in the last two days of the session it suddenly appeared on the docket and was passed on party line votes.
Passing the bill before the summer recess meets the requirement that constitutional amendments be advertised for three months before the next election. The timing guarantees that the bill will go to the ballot in a low-turnout primary election.
As a registered independent voter, I cannot vote in primary elections in Pennsylvania. If SB106 goes to a public referendum next May, independent voters like myself could technically vote on it, but how many will even be aware of that and how many will come out to vote for just that?
You may well ask if it is legal for the legislature to schedule such contentious votes for a primary election, but in fact, there is no law against doing this. More troubling yet, the amendments will be written in long and complex verbiage that many voters will not take the time to read and understand before voting.
In the absence of common sense rules to govern this process, we have to depend on the “good faith” of our legislators to insure such important questions get thorough airing and discussion and all voters have access to vote on them.
Since that “good faith” is not forthcoming, I urge all Pennsylvanians to read and understand this bill. Also, understand that you can vote on it whenever it appears on a ballot, even if, like me, you are not allowed to vote in primaries.
Stanley Chepaitis
Indiana