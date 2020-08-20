This is response to an opinion published Aug. 11 by Rick Stancombe in the Gazette. I would like to address some inaccurate information:
1. On Jan. 20, 2009, Barack Obama took the oath of office. On this date the Dow was at 7,949. On Jan. 20, 2017, the Dow was at 19,827. Do the math, this was a gain of 250 percent. The president has a long way to go to say “no president that has done so terrific with the stock market.”
2. On unemployment: On Jan. 20, 2009, the unemployment rate was 9.9 percent. On Jan. 20, 2017, the rate was 4.7 percent, where are we now?
3. On the COVID-19 crisis: I believe the public would agree it’s not a hoax. Ask someone who had it or lost a loved one to the virus. The U.S. has 4 percent of the world’s population and 25 percent of the deaths. That’s not a record to be proud of, but the president can truthfully say the U.S. is No. 1 in this area.
Kenneth Arford
Penn Run