Today news travels faster than the speed of light. Technology and social media have made for instantaneous coverage of events and while that might be great for being “current,” it often confuses fact with fiction. It becomes very confusing to separate the two.
Letters to the editor serve a purpose and that is to channel how the populace of an area is reacting to events affecting them. More often, these reactions allow for bias to overcome facts. Recently, I have read several letters that fit into the aforementioned categories.
For one example, in August of 1862, Lincoln did indeed write to Horace Greely about preserving the Union. But he did not tell Greely that he had an Emancipation Proclamation executive order prepared to release after a Union victory.
So, while some can argue that the Civil War was fought to preserve the Union, Lincoln made it clear that it was also being fought to eradicate slavery.
The other example is the statements given as to the accomplishments of the current president and the reluctance of mainstream media to report them.
The argument of pro-life has a very hollow ring to it, as 217,000 Americans have died due to lack of leadership and competence. Again, I need to remind the writer that the Beatitudes have been cast aside and greed and self-preservation have dominated the last four years.
Finally, the virus is not the “Biden” virus. He has not been in charge since this plague has reared its ugly head. To add more insult to that faux argument, that a conspiracy has driven up the cost of toilet paper and gloves is ludicrous.
The writer of that nonsense needs to be reminded of every winter storm that does much the same.
Finally, it is necessary to remind that specific writer that the current president dodged the draft five times as a young man and has refused to rebuke Russia on its bounty policy to kill American servicemen in Afghanistan.
The election cannot come soon enough. It is indeed a time to preserve our freedoms and the best way to do that is to vote, either in person or by mail.
The American that I hope for is one that can reflect the soul of all of those who have come before us to preserve our Constitution.
Josephine Cunningham
Indiana