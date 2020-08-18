Regarding the article “IUP continues water study on reservoir” published Aug. 15, some correction is in order.
I am attributed with the statement, “The operations at Beaver Run have really not had an impact on surface water quality,” however, this is inaccurate and, indeed, could not be a conclusion derived solely on the basis of our work.
We are contracted with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County to monitor raw water within, and flowing into, Beaver Run Reservoir — water which is subsequently treated at the Sweeney Filtration Plant for distribution to customers.
Our field measurements and sample collections surrounding the reservoir occur four times annually (March, June, September and December), and samples from the reservoir are taken three times between April and October.
For the dates of our samples, we have seen no evidence of direct contamination that would jeopardize the water services provided by the reservoir. All land-disturbing activities have some degree of impact, however, and erosion and sedimentation from construction activities and the removal of forest cover associated with shale gas development have affected surface water.
Several years ago, liquid cement from a drilling operation contaminated a small drainage into the reservoir. Beyond these are ongoing impacts arising from historic coal mining (heavy metals and acidity), agriculture (sediment and algae-promoting nutrients), and highway corridors which box in the reservoir and introduce road salt and risks of contamination from truck spills.
All forms of energy extraction carry environmental risk. Our results to date should be taken neither as an endorsement of the industry nor as evidence of harm to public health.
Brian Okey
Indiana