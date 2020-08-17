While wearing a mask or face shield is a common-sense approach to reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, I am strongly opposed to borough council’s proposed mask enforcement ordinance.
It is true that the number of cases in Indiana has risen, but this number is still a small percentage of the population (84,501), and all but eight of these have recovered. A rise in case numbers is not surprising given the increase in testing, but it does not follow that all cases are equally severe. I would like to know:
• The number of current cases versus the number of total cases (334);
• Whether the cases are unique, not subsequent tests of the same patient; and
• The severity of the cases: how many have required hospitalization and ICU/ventilators.
The only thing that is clear is that his ordinance is a gross and inappropriate act of government overreach. As Jon Miltimore (FEE) notes, “the public health principle of effectiveness says public agencies should only intervene when they know an intervention is effective. A bevy of research shows the efficacy of masks is unclear.”
The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19) observed that the “CDC failed to reference the National Academies of Sciences Rapid Expert Consultation on the Effectiveness of Fabric Masks for the COVID-19 Pandemic (NAS 2020), which concludes, “There is little evidence regarding the transmission of small aerosolized particulates of the size potentially exhaled by asymptomatic or presymptomatic individuals with COVID-19.”
Finally, Medical News Today found that “bandanas and fleece masks had minimal positive benefits. In the case of the latter, the results were worse, as the fleece broke up larger droplets into smaller particles.” In other words, bandanas are practically useless and fleece masks are actually more dangerous than not wearing a mask at all. The article concludes, “Whether a person decides to follow public health advice and wear a mask is down to individual choice.”
I wear a mask as a matter of choice. I deeply oppose the government compelling me to do so by effectively criminalizing noncompliance by subjecting citizens to civil penalties.
Robyn Bailey-Orchard
Indiana