I was intrigued on Thursday, Aug. 5, to see a headline for a letter to the editor in the Indiana Gazette regarding “Rights disappear under authoritarianism,” expecting to read a thoughtful, factual and sane letter implicating the current administration regarding the illegal extension of the moratorium on eviction, mandatory vaccination of citizens and the open southern border, etc.
Instead, I find a rant, sans facts, about Donald Trump and his supposed aspirations!
So much for Mr. Karl Sickafus insisting on Googling and trashing a Constitution he obviously doesn’t understand.
James A. Boatman, VMD
Indiana