This letter is in response to one part of Janice Dembosky’s letter to the editor dated Sept. 24, 2020.
I want to make it clear that I am not writing in response to any political opinions of Janice Dembosky. She certainly has the right to speak her mind. I really don’t even want to write this letter, but I am doing it out of obedience to God.
Here is what I humbly need Janice Dembosky to clarify. When you state, “Let’s talk about the ‘sanctity of life’ issue. How many books of the Bible speak of God ordering the massacre of women and children and cutting children out of the wombs of pregnant women? Open the Old Testament anywhere.”
Are you implying that God in any way doesn’t respect human life and that He in any way approves of the killing of innocent unborn children today? If that is what you are implying, I personally do not feel insulted, but I stand in defense of our precious Holy Father God who deserve our utmost respect.
Timothy Johnson
Indiana