I take exception to Mr. Stancombe’s letter to the editor in the Oct. 9, 2020, Indiana Gazette. The letter stated that COVID-19 is now the Biden virus perpetrated to raise the price of toilet paper, a scheme to win the election for Trump, and Biden and not Trump who said veterans were “suckers” and “losers.”
Get real, Mr. Stancombe, although Mr. Trump would be proud of you.
Also in the same Gazette edition, the letter “Trump Has Been Treated Unfairly,” the implication that if we don’t vote for Trump we will lose our freedom is disheartening and not true. Mr. Biden is not the one who is the autocrat here.
We have the First Amendment right to freedom of speech. Opinions can and should be expressed, but not at the expense of truth and common sense. Most Americans are not as gullible as Mr. Trump seems to think. Witness his thousands of half truths and lies.
I’ve said it before, when will the spineless Republicans start working for the American people instead of enabling the child in the White House?
Kathleen Wolfe
Shelocta