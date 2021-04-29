On April 24, 2021, we witnessed the finest exhibition of community fan support for high school hockey that we have ever seen, and we have been IAHS hockey fans since the program started at the Belmont in Kittanning many years ago.
The Red Line Club deserves the praise and gratitude of every taxpayer in the Indiana Area School District for a state champion level team that did not cost the IASD taxpayers any money. The ice is purchased by the Red Line Club from White Township, and the players’ equipment is purchased by the individual participants. The coaches, officials and medical support as required and all other costs are Red Line Club responsibilities.
Fundraising is ongoing and aggressive; however, it does not place any burden on the taxpayers of the district. Hockey is not a line item in the IASD athletic budget. What would this same approach save the taxpayer if it were applied to all IASD extracurricular activities?
George and Jean Lenz,
IYHA and IASD Hockey Supporters
Indiana