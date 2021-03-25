The process for drawing voting districts (both for U.S. congressional representatives and legislators of the state General Assembly) has begun. How the district lines are drawn will determine who will represent us for the next decade. Good government groups and 67 percent of Pennsylvania voters had wanted this task to be done by an independent, non-partisan citizens’ commission.
Bills written to create this commission were not be given a vote in previous legislative sessions so legislators rather than ordinary voters will again be drawing district lines.
A current bill introduced in the House (HB 22) and Senate (SB 222), the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act (LACRA), improves the redistricting process by making it more transparent and by using clear, measurable rules for how maps are drawn.
Transparency in the proposed bill is improved by creating a user-friendly website so the public can see data and maps that have been created by the legislators or submitted by the public. Multiple, live-streamed, statewide hearings on the process are required and any Pennsylvania citizen would have the ability to submit a plan and a map for consideration.
The law also mandates that voting districts must be compact and contiguous — not drawn in contorted shapes. It also ensures limits on splitting counties unnecessarily, bans dividing voting precincts, protects racial and language minorities and outlaws district plans designed to protect incumbents or favor political parties.
No matter what issues are important to you, how voting districts are drawn matters greatly. In the past, they have been created with little transparency, almost no public input, and oftentimes disregarding constitutional rules. This must change. Contact your state legislators and ask them to co-sponsor and vote for LACRA.
Joyce Rizzo
Indiana