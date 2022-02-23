Why does our system of democracy allow the legislature and the executive branch to establish the new voting district map when we know that this map is a means for elected officials to ensure their re-election and keeping their party in power?
The state constitution sets guidelines on how districts should be divided based on population and geography.
Unfortunately, our elected officials could not agree on a map established by a bi-partisan commission.
Are you surprised?
The decision is now up to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, with many proposals being submitted by both parties. I hope the court selects the map proposed by a group of Pennsylvania academics specializing in math, computer science, statistics, geography and data.
Sounds like the best way to ensure that our vote counts.
Jim Resh
Indiana