According to the Pennsylvania Constitution, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission (LRC) is tasked with redrawing Pennsylvania’s House and Senate districts in the year after the census.
In addition, according to the Pennsylvania Constitution, drawing districts with equal population (as far as is “practicable”) is a key factor in the redrawing of those districts.
The LRC recently released preliminary maps for the State House and Senate, and they held a series of hearings and accepted public comments on those maps. Because this was and is an open process, any citizen was free to testify and/or submit written comments. (Follow this link to view a recent hearing https://tinyurl.com/yckp8ajv).
In fact, because of the commission’s emphasis on creating districts that are as equal as “practicable” in population (in accordance with the Pennsylvania Constitution), they have achieved maps that are fairer to the people who live in the districts, reflect the foundation of representative democracy and return the districts to the citizens rather than keeping them in the hands of the politicians.
Of course, these preliminary maps are facing criticism, but if you take a look for yourself, you might just learn something about why Pennsylvanians need to keep the redistricting process out of the hands of politicians and in the hands of citizens.
Vicki Stelma
Indiana