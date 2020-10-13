Are you better off now then you were four years ago?
Are you, your family, friends and neighbors better off now than in 2016? Do they worry less and feel less stressed? Are there less health concerns for them now then in 2016?
Have your job opportunities increased?
Did your income go up? Taxes go down?
Is IRMC and personal care homes easier to access for visiting loved ones?
Do you have more places to shop, receive hair and beauty treatments? More bars and more restaurants for eating? Have recreational and amusements parks become available more hours, and days offering more services? Do you have more possibilities for vacationing? Did you travel by air? Did you go on a cruise ship?
Are there more sporting events for you to enjoy and more cultural events to attend? Did Yellow Creek State Park expand its offerings? Did you go to movie theaters more often?
Is your school system offering more educational and cultural possibilities for you and your children? Are the school buildings open after school hours for clubs and community events? Are there increased school plays and extracurricular activities? Do scout groups have increased activities and adventures.
Is your library offering more services, better access, a relaxed and quiet atmosphere for reading and research? Are there more clubs and hobby groups to attend?
Is the local senior center offering more activities? Does your church offer more opportunities for you and your community? Is the church building open and accessible to the community?
Does IUP offer an expanded list of plays and concerts? Is the university growing and thriving?
How were the fairs this year? Did your community have lots of events?
If your overwhelming answer is yes, then Trump and the Republican party has made America great. If your answer is no, then be very selective for whom you vote on Nov. 3.
Lee Schweitzer
Penn Run