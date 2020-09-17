So far so good. Polls have been steady with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the lead and Donald Trump being revealed, daily, as not only incompetent but a downright risk to national security, along with Trump’s demoralizing comments about our military heroes.
If Biden wins, racists, nationalists, Nazis, the tea party crowd and religious zealots who support Trump, maybe 35 percent of voters, are not going to go away. The vast majority of voters, however, are sick and tired of this chaotic president.
How do we rehabilitate the thinking of this 35 percent? We can’t do what Third World dictators do and set up rehabilitation camps. We are a democracy with a Bill of Rights, Constitution and the rule of law, so we don’t do things like that. We’re in this mess of a divided country because one political party has allowed extreme-right fanatics to take over their party, the Republican Party.
Joe can’t rehabilitate the 35 percent. No one can. They have to self-rehabilitate, but moderates from both parties can help to bring some of these voters back to the reasonable majority.
We, the 65 percent, can help rehabilitate the cultish 35 percent while Biden and Harris concentrate on controlling the virus, repealing Trump’s executive orders, building infrastructure to promote jobs, revoking tax cuts for the rich and levying a transaction tax on Wall Street investors, the only people doing well during this pandemic.
How can the 65 percent help? By staging a nationwide boycott of all sponsors of Fox talking heads. Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox, an Australian with U.S. citizenship for the purpose of making money, has no loyalty to the USA. With 65 percent of Americans hitting him in his wallet, he will change course.
The Fox News organization is the snake that Republicans allowed to poison voters against Democrats and moderate Republicans, although the GOP has always used fear to win elections and control voters: fear of losing their guns, fear of Blacks, fear that God is going to smite us if women have control of their own bodies and fear of the Big One — Socialism!
The right calls helping people “socialism,” but the left calls programs to help people “safety nets.” Who doesn’t want government to have his back when in need through no fault of his own? What is “Government by the people, for the people” if not social programs to help Americans?
Vote. Once.
Everett Dembosky
