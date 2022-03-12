Recently, The Indiana Gazette implemented a new editorial forum, “The Way We See It.” I was pleased with last week’s installment, “Take a chance on charter,” with the issue being whether the River Valley School District should approve the application for a charter school in Saltsburg or not. The presentation by the Gazette allowed both sides to offer arguments.
Being a graduate of Saltsburg, I will agree with the view presented by the editorial board of the Gazette. The fact the application was rejected by RVSD by geographical lines was not surprising.
Anyone who has followed the actions of the board will see almost all issues before the board are settled that way. It has been that way since the inception of the district originally called Blairsville-Saltsburg as far back as 1965.
A geographic nightmare from the beginning, this school district should never have been created in the first place. Being what it is and now with this new consolidation, the people of Saltsburg are simply trying to find a way to keep their students closer to home, eliminating excessively long bus rides. Who can blame them? The forming of RVSD has cut off the Saltsburg side of the district.
The argument by the board that the charter school application is flawed seems like just another way of putting the people of Saltsburg down.
Having read both sides of this issue, I believe the five members of the board from Blairsville are not being objective. The charter school could lease some of the Saltsburg facilities vacated by the consolidation.
The charter school has put forth a unique curriculum. The argument against it is prejudicial at best.
The rejection of the charter school isn’t about the education of students or about what’s right; it’s all about money and control, it always has been. Having been a student in Saltsburg, I was witness to the prejudice toward the Saltsburg side of the district. And the beat goes on.
As a graduate of Saltsburg, I will never recognize the River Valley School District.
Jim Brunner
Homer City