Recently I attended the performance of “Bar Tabs” at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, home of The Indiana Players, on Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana.
As has been my experience when going there, the play was well-done and entertaining, and I enjoyed it.
What made the experience even better was the renovations The Indiana Players have made to the inside of the facility.
The stage has been revamped providing better visibility, and the lighting is totally new.
We are fortunate to have this entertainment in our area and I encourage all to attend a play.
Mary Yanity
Indiana