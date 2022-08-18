It was recently reported that renowned historians met with President Biden to discuss their concerns about the country being at a turning point: Our democracy is in peril.
They talked about the dangerous rhetoric coming from the MAGA Republican Party. The right continues to ramp up hate as the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation reveals just how broad the Trump-attempted coup was. The players at the top are being exposed and questioned.
MAGA Republican voters are so brainwashed by “conservative talk” that they willingly swallow more lies on top of the “Big Lie.”
The attack on the free press is ongoing, with new attacks on government institutions like the FBI and the Justice Department. These institutions are the pinnacle of our “Rule of Law.” If you know history, you recall that’s how Hitler got his start, by brainwashing the citizens into doubting all government institutions.
It’s Fascism that the historians are concerned about. The MAGA group is trying to lead our government in that dangerous direction by undermining democracy and supporting a would-be dictator. Meanwhile, they cry “Socialism is coming!” as they collect their Social Security checks and benefit from Affordable Health Care Insurance, two examples of democratic socialism.
Trump’s dangerous insurrectionist followers violated the Constitution in an attempt to undo an election their leader lost. If they had succeeded, would we still have the Constitution, “Rule of Law” or even a need for a two-party system?
On social media, insurrectionists ask, “When do we get to use our guns?” Have those assault rifles they covet given them itchy trigger-fingers? Who are they going to murder? Democrats? Jews? People of Color? Immigrants? The two-thirds of the populace that doesn’t agree with them?
Insurrectionist Mastriano promises to make Pennsylvania “like Florida.” Is that what you want, an authoritarian who picks candidates, restricts voting, persecutes LGBTQ people, bans books, White-washes history, lets a pandemic run wild in his state and has his own little army of Brown Shirts to enforce his rules?
Moderate Republicans, Independents, Democrats and people who respect law outnumber MAGA. We must vote in every election. Representative democracy must be saved.
Everett Dembosky,
Indiana