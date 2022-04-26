If you’re a Republican voter and you’re waiting for information to be handed to you on who is the best candidate for governor, U.S. Senate, lieutenant governor, etc., don’t hold your breath.
You, and you only, need to do your homework on the candidates. For years we have asked the Pennsylvania GOP not to endorse a candidate before the primary. We said, “Let the people make the selection.” But, who would have thought “nine candidates for governor”?
Social media, TV ads, online Republican newsletters and mailers are ways to reach out to the voter.
However, it is hard to know what to believe anymore with the Photoshopped pictures and the twisted information. Door-to-door volunteers for a candidate show a loyalty to a candidate, but they are scarce. Signs on private property are positive. Signs for the same candidate through several counties really makes a statement!
The last thing we Republicans should be doing is wringing our hands and staying home from the polls. That’s what the other side wants us to do.
In this election, we are fighting against attacks on our family values, our educational system, the highest inflation in 40 years and growing socialism. Voting in this primary is critical.
We must elect Republican fighters with a backbone who represent our values and will not shrink from a challenge. A military background and a strong, visible faith in God often shape an outstanding candidate.
To pick a candidate:
1. Make a list of what is important to you (economy, education, local control, medical freedom)
2. Make a list of candidates for each office (governor, senate, lieutenant governor), Google their websites, read the posts and find the candidate who matches your values. Yes, this takes time.
Don’t have a computer? Ask a high school student or a friend to help. Study and eliminate the weak candidates. Check out the Political Action Committees endorsing them. Beware of too much union-involvement or donations from big companies.
Vote and vote smart on May 17 to restore the Keystone State and help build back the USA.
Pat Leach
Marion Center