There were many who supported President Trump because they believed that “we need a businessman in there, instead of a ‘career politician.’” And I can appreciate the idea that the efficiency, innovation and outside-the-box thinking that often leads to success in business has its place in government, too, even while keeping in mind that, ultimately, a business exists to make a profit and government at levels has a different purpose and a business paradigm is, therefore, not always applicable.
More generally, Republicans advocate for laws, policies and models favoring or derived from the private sector over all else, often to the exclusion or detriment of other important functions of government: outsourcing, privatization and “market-based solutions.” And there is a debate to be had about such approaches.
But if that is your approach as a Republican, then why does it not apply to voting? After all, there are tried and true — largely unobtrusive — ways to prevent waste, fraud and abuse in voting that have worked well in the private sector if that is a concern. More importantly, however, “the market-based approach” to elections is to offer something better and, like consumers, voters will reward you with success rather than choosing the competition.
Republican-backed laws and lawsuits that target those likely to have other party and policy preferences, thereby hampering or preventing their ability to vote, and adding additional hurdles to casting a vote are the opposite of faith in “the marketplace” that is an election.
Imagine if, in the perennial competition between Coke and Pepsi, the Coca-Cola Co. abandoned quality control, product development, efforts at customer satisfaction and advertising and marketing and, instead, insured that only one store in a large, populous county could sell Pepsi or forced Pepsi drinkers to drive three hours to make a purchase or required something other than money to buy soda of any kind.
We would call those efforts unfair and a perversion of the market, and those same criticisms apply to gerrymandering and other forms of voter suppression.
Richard Jones
Homer City