Apparently there is no lower limit for the “modern” Republican party ... as is clearly shown by their refusal to consider setting up a comprehensive bi-partisan inquiry into the Trump-instigated riot at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6!
They are determined to sweep this assault on the nation’s Capitol and on democracy itself under the carpet even though their own lives were threatened by the Trump-inflamed “mob” and these thugs carried a gibbet with their own vice president’s name on it!
“Moscow” Mitch McDonnell has, once again, stated his intent to block all Democrat attempts to raise living standards for hard-working middle class Americans and (long overdue) upgrades to “infrastructure.”
Still shackled by their misguided worship of twice impeached, one-term ex-President Trump and clinging to the “big lie” that the election was “stolen,” Republicans keep the rug pulled over their heads, all the while ignoring the fact that they lost by the biggest ever margin in an election which saw the biggest voter turnout ever!
The American people have spoken loud and clear! Republicans ignore this warning at their own peril.
Gordon Knox
Indiana